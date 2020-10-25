On Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 Zetta Jean Anderson-Million, 82, was called Home as her loving husband faithfully embraced her hand and her loving family surrounded them both in love and care.

Zetta was one of six children born to Harold and Bertha Anderson, she was born on Feb. 12, 1938 in Creal Springs, Ill., just before the Spring Season.

It could be said her vibrate strong personality, love of colors and flowers come from the Spring Blossoms preceding Winter. From a young age, a seedling as you will, through patience, perseverance and family she overcame great odds.

"What you seed in your bad time, will be harvested in your good time" It was the loss of her parents at sixteen which brought her to live with her sister Dorothy, calling Gary Indiana her new home. She began working at JJ Newberry, a local five & dime store and where she met Frank Million. After six months their love blossomed and they exchanged wedding vows. Shortly after, Frank accepted another position with JJ Newberry and they relocated to Florida.

They welcomed three children into their family; Melanie, Vanessa (the favorite middle child), and Alan. Their fondest memories with her were watching and helping her tend to her beautiful garden, full of lush, fragrant and colorful flowers. There was never a day where she didn't pick the dirt found under her fingernails from a days work in the garden. Playing Kings in the Corner was a favorite card game, often played with her son Alan and daughter in-law Carmen, a game she always won, but swore she never cheated at!

Her love of gardening though, did not compare to the love she had for her family. Providing for them as a mother and wife was perfectly balanced while working for JJ Newberry's, followed by Payless Shoe Stores. In 2003 after 30-plus years she retired, fully evoking the title of Granny. Spreading her seeds of love to each and every one in a personal way, whether it was playing her favorite card game or rooting them on from the sidelines of the baseball diamond.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her parents and her siblings; Elizabeth, Dorothy, Ollie, Wayne and Marie.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 64 years, Frank Million; her children, Melanie(Robbie) Lutner, Vanessa Million (David Manuel) and Alan (Carmen) Million; her grandchildren, Tommy(Victoria) Lutner, Jeremy Wayne Lutner, Joshua J.P. Million, Scott Million, Daniel Million, Brent Million, Brian Million, Chris Million and one great grand child on the way. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A special thank you goes to her caregivers Wanda Guillory and Gwen Robinson.

The family will welcome friends on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A private graveside service will follow at Prien Lake Memorial Gardens.

