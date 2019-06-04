Zoila Rachelle Richard, 47, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on June 2, 2019, in a local hospital.

Zoila was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She possessed a very loving and gentle nature. She was a happy person and enjoyed making others happy as well. Before her illness, she was an assistant manager at a group home for people with special needs. She loved her clients and they loved her. Zoila touched many people on her journey in this life. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from her youth until her inability to attend Mass. Zoila generously allowed Dr. Nancy Shephard to be her son's other grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her father, Nolton Richard; brother, Andrea John Richard; godmother, Irene Boyd Orsot; aunts, Ivy Boyd and Leona Darbigney; maternal grandmother, Lorena Labbe Olivier.

Zoila leaves to cherish her memory her son, Zavier Nicholas Gerard Francis; mother, Theresa Richard; sisters, Abbigail Zeno and Mary Richard; brothers, Larry Richard, Nolan Richard, Edward Richard, Harry Richard, Mike Richard, Lerrin Richard, Mitch Richard, and Eric Richard; uncle, Paul Rawleigh Olivier; special cousin, Little "D"Lede; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A gathering of friends will be held at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Published in American Press on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary