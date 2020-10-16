Amber Grace Davis
Ames - Amber Grace Davis age, 91 of Ames, passed away May 13, 2020 peacefully with her husband Darrell by her side. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Heartland Baptist Church, 3333 Stange Road, Ames, Iowa, with a dessert fellowship to follow.
Amber Grace Mead was born in Eagle Grove, Iowa on May 7, 1929 the daughter of Merle and Vada Mead. In 1946, she met Darrell Davis, the love of her life, on a blind date. They were married a year later and from this union the couple had three children Rebecca, Ken, and Jim preceded her in death in 2004. Amber was saved at the First Baptist Church in Eagle Grove. She taught Sunday School to all ages in Webster City at First Baptist Church, Grand Avenue Church and University Baptist Church in Ames. Amber and Darrell have been members of Heartland Baptist Church in Ames. Amber was the love of Darrel's life and he was a very devoted husband and caregiver. Amber and Darrell were very involved in their granddaughter's Samantha, life helping raise her. Amber was a florist at Amber's Flowers for 25 years she would say God made the flowers and she arranged them. She was a very good oil painter and made her own pottery to sell in her flower shop. Amber was also a Boy Scout Den Mother, which she enjoyed. As a family they took many trips around the United States and the Hawaii Islands.
Amber is survived by her husband of 73 years, Darrell Davis; her children, Rebecca (Eric) Lee and son Ken Davis; granddaughter Samantha (Jeff) Hoesing and their boys Fintan, and Agustin.
She was preceded in death by six sisters, a brother and her son, Jim.
