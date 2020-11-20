Andrew "Andy" Alfseike
Randall - Andrew G. "Andy" Alfseike, 88, of Randall died November 18, 2020 at Bethany Life Community in Story City.
Andy was born on January 15, 1932 in rural Randall to Andrew M. and Eva (Baldus) Alfseike. He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. Andy married Barbara Skilbred and they farmed west of Randall for many years. He drove a school bus for South Hamilton Schools for over 25 years. Andy was a lifetime resident of the Randall area and was a member of Elim Lutheran Church where he ushered and active in Bible Study.
Andy is survived by his wife Barbara of Story City; a son, Doug of rural Randall; three grandchildren, Jamie, Alex and Ray; a great granddaughter, Opal and a sister, Esther Rasmussen of Story City.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Evelyn Eckroth and Anna Mae Oakland.
No services are planned and burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery.
Soderstrum Funeral Home in Story City is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and photos may be shared at www.soderstrumadams.com