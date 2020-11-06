Andrew (Andy) LaVerne Christensen

Peoria, AZ - Andy was born in Ames, Iowa, to Nels and Verna Christensen. He lived on a farm between Ames and Nevada, graduating from Ames High School in 1948.

Andy attended Iowa State University and the University of Iowa before enlisting in the Air Force during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge in1953, he returned to the University of Iowa and received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce in 1956.

Upon graduation, Andy joined the staff of Collegiate Manufacturing as a sales representative calling on college bookstores. He lived in Ohio, California and Virginia. He returned to Ames in 1968 in a management position with Collegiate Pacific in Ames and Roanoke, Virginia, becoming president in 1978. He was also on the Board of Directors of Littlefield Adams.

Andy was very active in the Ames Community, serving on the Board of Directors of Gateway Center from 1978-1994. He was also on the Board of Directors of Ames Savings (Brenton Bank) and served as Chairman of the Board. He was also a member of the Ames Chamber of Commerce, Ames Golf and Country Club, Elks, Rotary, Za Ga Zig Shrine, American Legion, Masonic Lodge, Delta Upsilon Fraternity, Order of the Knoll and Bethesda Lutheran Church.

Andy and his wife Carmen, of 49 years, moved to Peoria, Arizona in 1996. They spent the summer months at their home on Ten Mile Lake, Hackensack, Minnesota.

In addition to his wife, Carmen, Andy is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Nissly, and her husband, Jack, along with many nieces and nephews.

We will celebrate Andy's life at Ten Mile Lake and Hope Lutheran Church in Walker the week of July 4th. Memorials may be sent to: Ten Mile Lake Association, P.O. Box 412, Hackensack, MN 56452



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store