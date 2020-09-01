1/1
Arthur (Art) Bates Jr.
1899 - 2020
Arthur (Art) Bates, Jr.
Ames - Arthur (Art) Sylvester Bates Jr. age 77, of Ames, passed away at Israel Family Hospice House on Sunday August 30, 2020. A gathering of friends and family will be 10:00 a.m. to Noon Saturday, September 5, at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care, 414 Lincoln Way, Ames. Due to Covid 19 we will ask that you wear masks and social distance when able.
Art was born June 1, 1943 in Ames Iowa the son of Arthur (Bud) and Doloros (Bond) Bates. He graduated from Ames High School in 1962. He married Nancy Cox on April 26, 1969 in Ames, Iowa. Art went to work for R.E. Ness Office Machines purchasing that business in 1974. He closed the business in 1992 and went to work at HACH Chemical until 2016. Art enjoyed golfing and warm beaches but did not like to swim. If there was something family going on you would find Art there he loved being around his children and granddaughters. He was very proud to be Papa.
Art is survived by his wife Nancy Bates of 51 years a daughter, JoEllen Walker and her daughters, Riley and Delaney Walker and a son, Will and his wife Rebecca Bates. A brother, Jim (Arlene) Bates and 4 nieces.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com

Published in Ames Tribune from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
