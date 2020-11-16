Barbara Jean DerbyAmes - Barbara Jean Derby, age 92, of Ames, Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, died peacefully of natural causes on Saturday November 14, 2020.Barbara was born in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa on July 18, 1928 to Walter and Emma (VanTuyl) Anderson. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School and the American Institute of Business in Des Moines. Barb was employed by Northwestern Bell/US West as a supervisor. After time off to raise her family, she retired in 1986.She married Dale Elmer Derby on September 26, 1954. They were happily married for 36 years, upon his death. They were parents of three children, Jana, Karla, and Michael.Barb was a volunteer for many years for First United Methodist Church Women's Circle, Meals on Wheels, Mary Greeley Hospital, and Planned Parenthood "Book Works". Having a somewhat rare blood type, she gave blood upon request many times for the American Red Cross.Barb was an avid Cubs and Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching all sports. She also enjoyed reading, golf, bingo, crossword and Sudoku puzzles, and playing card games with her grandchildren. Barb also loved driving fast. She earned the nickname "Gus" by her high school friends, after celebrated race car driver Gus Schrader of the 1930's era. In Barb and Dale's early years together, they fixed up a large room in their basement for dancing. They had an instructor from Arthur Murray Dance Studio, drive down from Des Moines on Sunday afternoons, welcoming neighborhood couples to learn ballroom dancing. Barb also knew how to blow perfect cigar smoke rings. It became tradition for her to teach this skill to her grandkids at the time of their high school graduations. Barb was lucky to have granddaughter Indyca, a cosmetologist, visit her weekly for the past ten years, to do her hair and nails. She will also be remembered as the beer and pizza grandma, and the grands always looked forward to her homemade mac and cheese.Upon retirement, to enjoy sunny warm winters, Dale and Barb bought a home in Arizona. They enjoyed golf, happy hours, game nights and meeting new friends. Barb enjoyed spending time in the pool after overcoming her lifelong fear of water. That home became the gathering place for their children and families. Barb spent many hours driving the golf cart with the grandchildren on her lap, teaching them "how to drive". Barb continued going to Arizona every winter for 21 years after Dale died.Barb was preceded in death by her husband Dale, parents Walter and Emma Anderson, siblings Frances Anderson and Robert Anderson, granddaughter Christie Blackwood, and life-long friend Beverly Love.Barb will be greatly missed by her children, Jana Allfree, Karla (Bruce) Blackwood, and Michael Derby; grandchildren, Indyca and Dakotah Allfree, Benjamin and Jacqueline Blackwood, Kaleena and Seth Derby; and great-grandson, Izaiah Derby; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She will also be missed by cherished friends, who were considered family, the Love's and Pauley's of Des Moines.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, and out of respect for the health and safety of family and friends, there will be a private graveside service for immediate family.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Barb's family at