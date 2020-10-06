Betty Grace Henderson

Colo - Betty Grace Hillstrom Henderson was born in 1927 in Chicago, Illinois. She attended Thornton Junior College in Harvey, Illinois, and married James Henderson in 1949. They moved from Harvey to Olympia Fields in 1964 with their four children. Betty moved to Park Forest, Illinois, in 1976 and was employed at Prairie State College. In 1985 she moved with her mother to North Carolina to be with her daughter, Nancy Tucker. There, Betty was employed at Wake Forest University. Betty and the Tuckers moved to Colo, Iowa, in 2004. Betty attended the Colo United Methodist Church and joined the B. F. & T. Club and the World Outlook Club.

On October 4, 2020, at age 92 Betty passed away peacefully at her home in Colo, Iowa, surrounded by family.

Betty is survived by her three sons and one daughter: Jim and wife Ann of San Rafael, California; Jon and Barb of Boulder, Colorado; Kim of Monte Rio, California; and Nancy and husband Bill of Colo, Iowa. Betty has nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her four siblings.

Betty will always be remembered as a very sweet, kind person who loved flowers. She had a special love of zinnias. We have many of Mom's flowers to enjoy outside of her house.

Please send memorials to Betty's Iowa church, Colo United Methodist Church, PO Box 266, Colo, Iowa 50056, or her home church of Union Cross Moravian Church, 4295 High Point Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27107.



