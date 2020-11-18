Betty Mae (Allie) Mackey

Ames - Betty Mae (Allie) Mackey, 94, of Ames passed away on November 12, 2020. She was born on January 31, 1926 to Roy and Edna (Godwin) Allie in Boone, Iowa. Betty was married to Glen Mackey, and the two later divorced. For over 20 years, Betty worked at ISU at Friley Hall.

Betty was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Anderson and Barbara Stoner; and a daughter, Marcia Mackey. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Jeanette Anderson (John), four children, Valerie Mackey of Denver, CO, Pam Mackey Taylor (Wally) of Marion, Sharon Killoran of Overland Park, KS, and Bradley Mackey of Glenwood; six grandchildren, Michelle Taylor, Jeff Taylor, Zachary Drennan, Bryan Boss, Kimberley Boss, and David Killoran; and three great grandchildren, Preston Graceffa, Tallen Graceffa, and Donoven Graceffa.

No services are scheduled at this time. Interment of cremated remains will take place at Ames Municipal Cemetery at a later date.



