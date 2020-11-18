1/1
Betty Mae (Allie) Mackey
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Mae (Allie) Mackey
Ames - Betty Mae (Allie) Mackey, 94, of Ames passed away on November 12, 2020. She was born on January 31, 1926 to Roy and Edna (Godwin) Allie in Boone, Iowa. Betty was married to Glen Mackey, and the two later divorced. For over 20 years, Betty worked at ISU at Friley Hall.
Betty was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Anderson and Barbara Stoner; and a daughter, Marcia Mackey. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Jeanette Anderson (John), four children, Valerie Mackey of Denver, CO, Pam Mackey Taylor (Wally) of Marion, Sharon Killoran of Overland Park, KS, and Bradley Mackey of Glenwood; six grandchildren, Michelle Taylor, Jeff Taylor, Zachary Drennan, Bryan Boss, Kimberley Boss, and David Killoran; and three great grandchildren, Preston Graceffa, Tallen Graceffa, and Donoven Graceffa.
No services are scheduled at this time. Interment of cremated remains will take place at Ames Municipal Cemetery at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ames Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved