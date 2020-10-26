1/1
Beverly Jean "Bev" Davis
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly "Bev" Jean Davis
Sumner - Beverly "Bev" Jean Davis, 92, of Sumner, Iowa formerly of Ames, Iowa transitioned peacefully on October 21, 2020.
A private family burial will be held at a later date.
S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family.
She was born on November 7, 1927 in Indian Creek Township, Story County, Iowa to Clarence and Madeline Warrell.
She graduated from Maxwell High School in 1945. She was united in marriage to Harry Raymond Davis on January 5, 1947. They lived most of their life in Ames, Iowa until retiring to Pharr, Texas. Following Harry's death in 2003 Beverly remained in Pharr until moving back to Iowa in 2015 and living in assisted living.
After Beverly's children began school she performed many jobs including school secretary and hospital secretary. After retiring, Harry and Bev enjoyed traveling, boat trips, dominoes, cards, bingo, and golf.
Bev is survived by her children, Chris (Sharon) Davis of Readlyn, Iowa and Rajean (Bob) McCafferty of Fort Mohave, Arizona; three children, Troy (Tia) Davis, Cory (Sara) Davis, and Ashley (Pat) Driscoll; four great-grandchildren, Mason Davis, Cameryn Davis, Christopher Lienfelder and Sophie Leinfelder; and one great-great-granddaughter, Kalya Lienfelder.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and twin sister, Barb.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ames Tribune from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
S. K. Rogers Funeral Home - Sumner
118 W 1st Street
Sumner, IA 50674
563-578-1800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by S. K. Rogers Funeral Home - Sumner

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved