Brett FlodenAmes - Brett Floden, age 51, of Ames, passed away August 10, 2020, at his home.A private service will be held and a public Celebration of Life gathering is being planned for September 12, 2020. Burial will be in the Ontario Cemetery.Brett Allen Floden was born in Ames on November 1, 1969, the son of Dean and Rosalie (Seaboch) Floden. He graduated from Ames High School in 1988, and worked as a sales associate for Ace Hardware. Brett continued his career as a loss prevention officer for Sears and also worked part-time as a Story County Sheriff's Deputy Reserve and security guard at the National Animal Disease Lab. He then worked at Jax Outdoors, for the last 14 years, where he shared his vast hunting and fishing knowledge with all who came into the store.Brett loved hunting, fishing, kayaking, bicycling, ISU football, and playing poker with his friends. He always tried to get children interested in fishing and was a great teacher. Brett had a great sense of humor and could make anyone laugh. He will be missed dearly by many.He was preceded in death by his parents. Brett is survived by his sister, Laura (Brad) Taylor of Ames.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family of Brett Floden, in c/o Adams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 745, Ames, Iowa 50010.Online condolences may be left at