Charles "Chuck" Donald Yocum
Zearing - Charles "Chuck" Donald Yocum, 86, of Zearing, Iowa passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Rosary funeral ceremony will follow and begin at 7:00 p.m. at Fredregill Funeral & Cremation Care in Zearing. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, in Zearing, with Father Rick Dagit officiating. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Saint Anthony, Iowa. The wearing of masks and following social distancing guidelines are required at both events. His funeral mass will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Fredregill-Family-Funeral-Homes-Baxter-Zearing-149323271778320
Chuck was born in Tama County, Iowa on March 24, 1934 to Herman and Petronilla "Lena" (Nirschl) Yocum. He grew up and went to school in Green Mountain, Iowa until his Junior year. His family relocated to Zearing and Chuck graduated with the Zearing Consolidated High School class of 1952. While roller-skating in Marshalltown he met the love of his life Phyllis Winters. The couple was married on August 20, 1955 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marshalltown. They began their married life in Milwaukee, WI where Chuck worked for his uncle learning the construction trade. In 1957, they moved back to Zearing where they raised their family together. Chuck began working for Morris Westmoreland until he started his own construction company. Chuck was a member of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Marshall Council No. 966. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family, taking Canadian fishing trips, snow skiing, watching sporting events, hobby farming, reading, and being his grandchildren's number 1 cheerleader. He was also an avid traveler, visiting Europe 3 times, Egypt, and skiing in the Swiss Alps.
Those left to cherish his loving memory are his children Dianne (Randy) Brinkmeyer of Radcliffe, IA, Laurie Yocum (Keith Whipple) of Elkhart, IA, and Mark (Miriam) Yocum, of Johnston, IA; 11 grandchildren Bambi (Mike) Cerka, Keith (Sarah) Olson, Megan (Jon) Jacobson, Jamie (Michael) Bell, Cody (Alysia) Olson, Lee (Michele)Yocum, Abby (Michael) Moeller, Connor Yocum, Courtney (Jeremy) Oxley, Erin (Nick) Hullermann, and Taylor Olson (Austin Sullivan); 14 great-grandchildren Payton, Grace, Macey, Nellie, Norah, Liam, Lane, Harper, Alexis, Weston, Reece, Quinn, Brooklyn, and Charlotte; brother Lloyd Yocum of Mable, MN; sister-in-law Jan Yocum of Ft. Dodge, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Phyllis, infant son Charles Donald, brothers William and David, sisters-in-law Jeanette and Hazel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Gabriel's Catholic Church.
Fredregill Funeral & Cremation Care in Zearing has been entrusted with the care of Chuck and his family.