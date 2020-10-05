Charles William Chapman
Osceola - Charles William Chapman, age 79, passed away from a sudden cardiopulmonary event on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
Charles was born on June 7, 1941 in Granite City, Illinois to Howard and Davie (McConaughy) Chapman. He graduated from Granite City Senior High School in 1959. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Coast Guard and completed recruit training in 1959 in Cape May, NJ and was assigned to the USS Ingham, stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. He enlisted as Machinist's Mate Third Class and advanced to Journalist Striker, eventually earning the title of Journalist, Third Class at the end of his service, which lasted from July 1959 to May 1963. While in Virginia, he attended The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA and continued his education at Lewis & Clark College and Southern Illinois University. Charles married his high school sweetheart, Wilma R. Cherry on April 14, 1962 in Camden, North Carolina while on duty in Virginia in the Coast Guard.
Charles' career in commercial lending began at J.A. Glynn & Company: Investment Banker 1969-1973, St Louis, MO; Hawkeye Bankcorporation 1973, Des Moines, IA; Hawkeye Mortgage Company: President and Chairman, Board of Directors 1973-1975, Des Moines, IA; American Federal Savings & Loan Association: VP and Income Property Loan Officer 1975- 1979, Des Moines, IA; Jones & Company 1979-1981, Kansas City, MO; RLC Real Estate Investments 1981-1983, Kansas City, MO; Home Savings Association: Commercial RE Loan Underwriter 1984-1985, Kansas City, MO; United Federal Savings Bank: VP and Sr Loan Officer 1985-1991, Des Moines, IA.
Charles was in the habit of transforming hobbies into small businesses throughout his life while managing his corporate career and in his 'retirement'. He and Wilma were avid collectors of antiques and collectables. The stores they owned together include Yesterday's Music (Overland Park, KS), Classic Bicycles Inc, (Adel, IA) and Soup Farm Collectables (Osceola, IA). Always a busybody and a sports fan, he decided retirement and a small business was not enough to occupy his time, so he added bus driver to his resume to keep him busy. He drove school bus routes for Clarke County Community School District and frequented the bus barn for lively discussions about current events. Charles was also a member of the breakfast social that occurred every morning at the Family Table in Osceola. Everyone who knew Charles knew that he had humorous tales to tell and has never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by the Johnston Jeep crew who regularly required tow assistance out of farm fields on weekends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 58 years, Wilma R. Chapman (Cherry) of Osceola; daughter Becky A. Young of Creston, daughter Michele L. Partridge (Dr. James Partridge) of Ames, daughter Dr. Susan E. Moser (Paul Moser) of Johnston; grandchildren, Noah Young, George W. Frampton, Charles H. Frampton, Samuel R. Frampton, Quinn D. Moser; and numerous nieces and nephews including one very special niece, Amy Loftus who could always charm Uncle Charlie. No formal services are held at this time due to the COIVD 19 pandemic and social distancing concerns. A memory box will be located at The Family Table Restaurant for cards and well wishes to the family. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
