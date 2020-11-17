Claire H. (Rohwer) Moore
Boone - Claire H. (Rohwer) Moore, age 82, of Boone and formerly of Ames, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at her home in Boone, after a long battle with Alzheimer's-Dementia.
A private family graveside service will be held in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, IA, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Claire Hermine (Rohwer) Moore was born to Hans and Ella (Wesemann) Rohwer on August 1, 1938 at The Farm in Sarpy County, NE. She attended a country school house for grade school, then graduated from Papillion La Vista Senior High School in Papillion, NE.
Claire was united in marriage with Paul Anthony Moore Sr. on October 20, 1956.
Claire attended Iowa State University for her Bachelor's degree (1980) and then later in life, her Master's degree. She retired from Ames Public School in 2000.
Claire was a member of the Bethesda Lutheran Church in Ames. She was active in her community, being a campfire leader, a seamstress, and a volunteer at a women's shelter in Ames. She enjoyed her retirement with the ladies at the Red Hat Society. Claire was always a giving lady, trying to lend a hand to those in need.
Claire was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul, who passed away on March 7, 2017; and siblings, Elaine Zwart, Marvin Rohwer, and Rose Ann Rohwer. She is survived by her brother, Ralph Rohwer of CA; children, Marcelle (Chris) Peterson of Duluth, MN, Denise (Jody) Dykstra of Boone, IA, Lynnette (Greg) Anderson of Bettendorf, IA, Paul Moore Jr. of Oakland Park, FL, and Teresa Eddy of Olathe, KS; grandchildren, Joe, Rochelle, Brittany, Miranda, Shea, Monica, Jasmine, Nicole, Erin, and Josie; and 8 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Claire Moore Family, C/O Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 15, Boone, IA, 50036, to later donate to a women's shelter in Ames.
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Claire Moore Family, C/O Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel, P.O. Box 15, Boone, IA, 50036, to later donate to a women's shelter in Ames.