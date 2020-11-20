Claudie McLain
Marshalltown - Claudie D. McLain, 83, of Marshalltown passed away Monday morning, November 16, 2020, at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be given and a Celebration of Life will be announced next year. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lincoln Valley Golf Course in Claudie's memory. The Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Claudie and his family. For further information or to send his family a condolence, please visit mitchellfh.com
or call 641-844-1234.
Claudie Deane McLain was born on June 4, 1937 in Davis City, IA, the son of Delbert and Rita (Chaney) McLain. At a young age, his family came to the Lamoille area and later moved to State Center where Claudie graduated high school. On January 1, 1995, he was united in marriage to Mary Lou Dyche in Marshalltown. Claudie retired after twenty-eight years of faithful service at Fisher Controls. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local 893, where he was also the editor of their newsletter. Claudie was a firm believer in giving of himself and giving back to the community. He had been a member of several boards of directors: The United Way, The Lincoln Valley Golf Course and The Loyal Order of Moose. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed trout fishing and dancing. You could see him walking every day and his daily visits to the YMCA. He never missed attending and supporting his grandchildren and great grandchildren in their activities – dance recitals, soccer games and other things.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Brett (Joy) McLain; grandchildren: Ashley (Ben) Boydstun and Brittany McLain (fiancé, Joel Williams); four great grandchildren: Zoe, Cayde, Carter and Camden; brother, Jerry McLain and sister, Carol Schoborg.
In eternal life, Claudie is reunited with his parents, his wife, Mary Lou and a brother-in-law, Ron Schoborg.