1/1
Courtney Anne Parker
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Courtney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Courtney Anne Parker
Ames - Courtney A. Parker, 36, passed away October 29, 2020, at Mary Greeley Hospital after living with bile duct and liver cancer for almost two years, believed to be as a result of taking Zantac for over a decade.
Courtney was born to Randall and Patricia (Oberman) Parker on January 30, 1984, in Ames. She graduated from Ames High School in 2002. She was on the Diving Team and Cheer Squad, and served as a student ambassador to Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. She received a scholarship to Central College in Pella, Iowa, where she attended one year, and later continued her studies at Des Moines Area College. In 2004, she married Brandon Dunmire; and they had two sons. That marriage was later dissolved. In January, 2019, she and her best friend, Samantha J. Goodale, were joyfully united in marriage and created a new family.
Courtney worked at JoAnn's Fabrics for several years, and then moved to Sigler Printing where she was employed as an embroidery technician. That began her love of machine embroidery, and she spent hours creating wonderful embroidered creations. Her other hobbies included jewelry-making, photography, sewing, reading, and anything Harry Potter. Traveling was one of her greatest joys. As a child, she and her dad went on annual "father-daughter trips," seeking the most thrilling roller coaster rides. As an adult, she loved tent camping and playing on an ocean beach with her family. She loved all animals and left behind the menagerie to prove it. Courtney was a bright light - spunky, kind, intelligent, courageous, and a devoted wife, mother, and daughter. Her family remembers her best for her warm cuddles, her careful listening, her creativity and inventiveness, her loyalty, her loving embraces, and her wicked sense of humor. She taught her children and family to remain true to themselves and never change themselves to please others.
Courtney will be lovingly remembered by her spouse, Samantha of Ames; sons, Damian Malakai Dunmire and Alistor Killian Dunmire; stepchildren Skylar Daniel William VandeKrol and Shannon Haley Jane VandeKrol; her mother, Patricia J. Parker; her aunt Tammy (Kelly) Ward of Davidsonville, MD, cousins Alex Ward and Benjamin Ward; uncle Charlie (Dawn) Oberman of West Bloomington, MN; uncle Robert Michael Oberman of Humboldt and cousins Devon (Amber) Oberman, Melinda (Zach) Hammen, and Melissa (Chad) Spencer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Randall Parker; paternal grandparents, Richard and Juanita Parker; maternal grandparents, Robert Oberman and Charlene Oberman Lippolt; and her maternal step grandfather, Carl Lippolt.
A visitation and viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care from 5 – 7:00 p.m. Strict COVID safety precautions will be in place, masks will be required, and social and physical distancing will be strongly encouraged. Alternatively, people may choose to join attend online by joining a Zoom meeting, A link will be provided on Courtney's obituary page. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to one of Courtney's favorite places: the Story County Animal Shelter at 975 W Lincoln Hwy, Nevada, IA 50201.
Online condolences may be made at www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ames Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
414 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 292-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Hal and I will be thinking of you and your family during this sad and trying time. May God bless you all as you work through your grief.
Hal and Karen Cantonwine
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved