Courtney Anne Parker
Ames - Courtney A. Parker, 36, passed away October 29, 2020, at Mary Greeley Hospital after living with bile duct and liver cancer for almost two years, believed to be as a result of taking Zantac for over a decade.
Courtney was born to Randall and Patricia (Oberman) Parker on January 30, 1984, in Ames. She graduated from Ames High School in 2002. She was on the Diving Team and Cheer Squad, and served as a student ambassador to Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. She received a scholarship to Central College in Pella, Iowa, where she attended one year, and later continued her studies at Des Moines Area College. In 2004, she married Brandon Dunmire; and they had two sons. That marriage was later dissolved. In January, 2019, she and her best friend, Samantha J. Goodale, were joyfully united in marriage and created a new family.
Courtney worked at JoAnn's Fabrics for several years, and then moved to Sigler Printing where she was employed as an embroidery technician. That began her love of machine embroidery, and she spent hours creating wonderful embroidered creations. Her other hobbies included jewelry-making, photography, sewing, reading, and anything Harry Potter. Traveling was one of her greatest joys. As a child, she and her dad went on annual "father-daughter trips," seeking the most thrilling roller coaster rides. As an adult, she loved tent camping and playing on an ocean beach with her family. She loved all animals and left behind the menagerie to prove it. Courtney was a bright light - spunky, kind, intelligent, courageous, and a devoted wife, mother, and daughter. Her family remembers her best for her warm cuddles, her careful listening, her creativity and inventiveness, her loyalty, her loving embraces, and her wicked sense of humor. She taught her children and family to remain true to themselves and never change themselves to please others.
Courtney will be lovingly remembered by her spouse, Samantha of Ames; sons, Damian Malakai Dunmire and Alistor Killian Dunmire; stepchildren Skylar Daniel William VandeKrol and Shannon Haley Jane VandeKrol; her mother, Patricia J. Parker; her aunt Tammy (Kelly) Ward of Davidsonville, MD, cousins Alex Ward and Benjamin Ward; uncle Charlie (Dawn) Oberman of West Bloomington, MN; uncle Robert Michael Oberman of Humboldt and cousins Devon (Amber) Oberman, Melinda (Zach) Hammen, and Melissa (Chad) Spencer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Randall Parker; paternal grandparents, Richard and Juanita Parker; maternal grandparents, Robert Oberman and Charlene Oberman Lippolt; and her maternal step grandfather, Carl Lippolt.
A visitation and viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care from 5 – 7:00 p.m. Strict COVID safety precautions will be in place, masks will be required, and social and physical distancing will be strongly encouraged. Alternatively, people may choose to join attend online by joining a Zoom meeting, A link will be provided on Courtney's obituary page. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to one of Courtney's favorite places: the Story County Animal Shelter at 975 W Lincoln Hwy, Nevada, IA 50201.
