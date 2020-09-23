Cynthia A. Cambardella
Ames - Cynthia A. Cambardella, Ames, IA, passed into the Light at her home September 21, 2020, following a difficult walk with lung cancer.
Cindy was born March 8, 1953, in Old Forge, PA. The oldest of four siblings, Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Anthony and Eleanor (Mazeleski) Cambardella; and her brother, Louis. She is survived by her loving spouse, Janet Hartman; a brother, Bill (Michele) of Reading, PA; sister, Mary (John) Kamberger of Clear Lake, IA; and their families.
As a talented, spirited and independent young woman, Cindy earned a B.S. in Microbiology and Chemistry from the University of Maryland (College Park, MD) and a Ph.D. in Soil Ecology and Ecosystem Science from Colorado State University (Ft. Collins, CO). Cindy moved to Ames in 1991 to work as a Research Soil Scientist for the USDA-ARS at the National Soil Tilth Laboratory (present day NLAE). Cindy's dedication to environmentalism inspired her ground-breaking research, which focused on how land use and agricultural management practices impact soil health and water quality and the benefits of organic farming. She believed in teamwork and collaborated widely with agricultural scientists across the country and beyond as an investigator, consultant, advisor, and reviewer. She was a founding member and leader of the Sustainable Agriculture Community in the American Society of Agronomy. Cindy was held in high regard as a teacher and a mentor by numerous undergraduate and graduate students. She was an excellent speaker and writer, a challenging colleague and dedicated supervisor. She retired in 2019 from the USDA-ARS after 27 years of distinguished service during which she also served as an affiliate Associate Professor of Soil Science in the Department of Agronomy at Iowa State University.
In her personal life, Cindy strove to be genuine, honest, loving and kind. Cindy was devoted to AA recovery and the friends she had in the program. She had a rich spiritual life and loved nature, both plants and animals. She was a loyal, loving friend and cared deeply for the people in her life. We will miss her smile, her authenticity, and her bright spirit.
Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Gifts may be directed to the family for later designation or given in Cindy's memory to a favorite environmental cause. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com
