Cynthia Jo Dahl Barton
Ames - Cynthia Jo Barton (Dahl), 66, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Cindy was born in Ames, IA on April 26, 1954 to Catherine (Heil) and Marvin Dahl, the 5th of 7 children. She grew up in Ames, graduating from Ames High School in 1972. She met her husband-to-be, Art, on a blind date in the summer of 1973, which led to their exchange of wedding vows on August 31, 1974. To this union were born William Lisle, Leah Marie, and Jeffrey Arthur. Cindy worked as a stay-at-home mom when her children were young and relished a role of 'second mom' to many of their children's friends! Before and after raising her children, she worked as a secretary for Central Junior High, Elbert Chiropractic, and for 18 years in the Neurology Department at McFarland Clinic, until her retirement in 2016. Cindy and Art loved to travel and shared many adventures, both were also members of the Moose fraternity and through that association shared numerous trips over the years to state and national conventions.
Cindy was friendly, kindhearted, and empathetic, blessed with a beautiful smile and a passion for fun! She dearly loved her children and grandchildren, who all grew up loving popcorn and sleepovers at Grandma's! Cindy loved sunny days, walks, birdwatching, mystery novels, vacations, RV'ing, campfires, beaches, winters in AZ, scary movies, classic rock, Dancing with the Stars, The Voice, The Bachelorette, The Good Place, the ISU Cyclones, morning coffee, and enjoying happy hour with friends!
Cindy is survived by her husband Art, their children; Will of AZ; Leah (Andrew McCormick) of Johnston, IA; Jeff (Sarah Barton) of Ames, IA; six grandchildren - Nora, Owen, Roman, Viggo, Oliver, and Clementine; siblings Judy (Gene) Harrison of Camp Verde, AZ, Jerry (Regina) Dahl of Clinton, IA, Jan Stivers of Tucson, AZ, Chris Dahl of Tucson, AZ, Nick (Bobbie) Dahl of Memphis, TN, and step-siblings Stanly (Duane) Chaloupka of Loveland, CO, and Ron (Nancy) Toppenberg of Newton, IA; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Catherine (Heil) Dahl Toppenberg and Marvin Dahl, stepfather Elmar Toppenberg, infant brother Stephen Dahl, stepbrother Randy Toppenberg.
Blessed be her memory.
A celebration of Cindy's life will be held at a later date at the Ames Moose Lodge.
Memorial contributions can be made in Cindy's name to the William R. Bliss Cancer Center through the Mary Greeley Foundation at https://www.mgmc.org/foundation/donate/make-a-gift/
Please select Bliss Cancer Center in the designation section.
