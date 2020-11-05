1/1
Dale Edward Messenger
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Edward Messenger
Ames - Dale Edward Messenger died Monday November 2, 2020 at age 94 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa after a short illness. Due to COVID19 restrictions, the family has chosen to hold a private family gathering. Burial at Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia, Iowa will take place at a later date.
Dale Edward Messenger was born in Moorhead, Iowa on January 22, 1926, the son of Franklin Lloyd and Ruth Merle (Perkins) Messenger. He graduated from Pisgah High School. He married Donna Cooper on August 28, 1946 in Mondamin, Iowa. Dale and Donna farmed in the Pisgah area until 1954 when he and Donna moved to Clarinda where he operated Skelly gas stations in Braddyville and Clarinda. He belonged to Nodaway A.F.&A.M. Lodge number 140 in Clarinda. In 1969, the Messenger family moved to Ames where Dale offered life insurance and financial planning services through the Equitable Life Assurance Society. With Equitable, he was a CLU, CHLC, Million Dollar Club member and was elected to the Equitable Hall of Fame.
In Ames, Dale was involved in the United Methodist Church Iowa Conference sitting on the board of Pension and Healthcare. At First United Methodist Church of Ames, he was on the Foundation Board and Past Chairman of the Administration Council.
Dale and Donna enjoyed Iowa State University athletics, travel, church activities and spending time with their four boys and their families.
Dale is survived by his wife Donna Messenger of 74 years and their four sons, Richard, LeRoy (Sheryl), Keith (Peanut) and Douglas (Dee), as well as granddaughter Tamar (Jesse) McCunniff, six grandsons, David (Colleen), Michael (Kristina), Matthew (Margaret), Ryan, Cooper (Kelsey), and Carson (Hannah). He is also survived by 18 great grandchildren and a brother, Dwight (Pat) Messenger. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Ames.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com. A video of the service will be posted to the same website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ames Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care
414 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 292-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved