Dale Edward Messenger
Ames - Dale Edward Messenger died Monday November 2, 2020 at age 94 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa after a short illness. Due to COVID19 restrictions, the family has chosen to hold a private family gathering. Burial at Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia, Iowa will take place at a later date.
Dale Edward Messenger was born in Moorhead, Iowa on January 22, 1926, the son of Franklin Lloyd and Ruth Merle (Perkins) Messenger. He graduated from Pisgah High School. He married Donna Cooper on August 28, 1946 in Mondamin, Iowa. Dale and Donna farmed in the Pisgah area until 1954 when he and Donna moved to Clarinda where he operated Skelly gas stations in Braddyville and Clarinda. He belonged to Nodaway A.F.&A.M. Lodge number 140 in Clarinda. In 1969, the Messenger family moved to Ames where Dale offered life insurance and financial planning services through the Equitable Life Assurance Society. With Equitable, he was a CLU, CHLC, Million Dollar Club member and was elected to the Equitable Hall of Fame.
In Ames, Dale was involved in the United Methodist Church Iowa Conference sitting on the board of Pension and Healthcare. At First United Methodist Church of Ames, he was on the Foundation Board and Past Chairman of the Administration Council.
Dale and Donna enjoyed Iowa State University athletics, travel, church activities and spending time with their four boys and their families.
Dale is survived by his wife Donna Messenger of 74 years and their four sons, Richard, LeRoy (Sheryl), Keith (Peanut) and Douglas (Dee), as well as granddaughter Tamar (Jesse) McCunniff, six grandsons, David (Colleen), Michael (Kristina), Matthew (Margaret), Ryan, Cooper (Kelsey), and Carson (Hannah). He is also survived by 18 great grandchildren and a brother, Dwight (Pat) Messenger. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Ames.
