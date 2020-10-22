Dalene Louise O'Brien

Boone - Dalene Louise O'Brien (Smith), age 64, went to be with the Lord on October 20th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Steven Edward O'Brien, her daughter Kathryn Louise Espinoza (Michael Espinoza), her 6 grandchildren (Erica, Isabella, Liliana, Elijah, Emelia, and Expecting May 2021), her brother Marvin Smith (Diane Smith), her nieces Shawn Gibbs (Randy Gibbs and family), Amy Keber (Dave Keber and family) and her Brother-In-Law Ken O'Brien (Kim O'Brien). She is preceded in death by her parents Dale and Alma Smith and her brother Bruce Smith.

Dalene Louise Smith was born on March 10, 1956 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to parents Dale and Alma Smith. She graduated from Eddyville High School in 1974 and later graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1978 with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education, and another degree in Foreign Language. Later in 1990 she received her Masters Degree in Conducting from Truman State University. In 1979 she accepted her first position as the Spanish Teacher in Savannah, Illinois where she taught a semester, and then moved to Mingo, IA to become their Band Director for the next two years. In 1981 she accepted the Band Director position with Boone Middle School where she worked for 32 years.

Dalene always remained positive and always had words of encouragement. She was very much like her father in regards to never meeting a stranger. Dalene always had a smile on her face wherever she went. She worshiped the Lord every day in everything she did. Dalene participated in many of the Boone First United Methodist Church groups and participated in their Praise Band and was their pianist for many other occasions. On July 22nd, 1979 she married the love of her life and best friend Steven Edward O'Brien in Eddyville, Iowa. They adopted one daughter together, Kathryn Louise O'Brien on February 9th, 1990. Dalene and Steve were married for 41 years, before the Lord took her home.

Dalene was deeply involved in the Boone Municipal Band for the majority of her life in Boone. She was also a long time member of the National T.T.T. Society, the Iowa Band Masters Association, SCIBA, and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Iota. She enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the Israel Hospice House for taking such wonderful care of Dalene in her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Boone First United Methodist Church or the Israel Hospice House of Ames.



