David C. Eness

Oakland, AR - David C. Eness, 67, of Oakland, Arkansas, formerly of Ames, Iowa, passed away peacefully at the home he built in the Ozarks on Saturday, October 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 28, 1953 in Story City, Iowa to Eugene and Gerene (Peterson) Eness and grew up in the Ames area. David married Debi McKim on September 23rd, 1978 at Hickory Grove Lake in Colo, Iowa.

David proudly served in the US Army and loved to share stories from his time serving in Germany. He was a homebuilder for over 40 years, and there are countless homes throughout Ames and Story County that reflect his expert craftsmanship. He enjoyed all things outdoors, especially camping, hiking, and fishing. He was extremely talented at building and fixing anything and everything, and he especially loved building R.C. airplanes. He was also an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Iowa State Cyclones fan. In 2006 David and his family moved to Oakland, Arkansas.

David is survived by his wife, Debi; two daughters: Miranda (Clint) Robinson and Claire (Conner) Hopper; one grandson: Solomon Robinson, sisters: Kirsten (Cliff) Barta and Linda Flaherty; brothers-in-law: Jack Miller, Steve (Ruth) McKim, Jerry (Nancy) McKim and Mike (Lori) McKim as well as many well-loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Paul Eness; sister: Janice Miller; and nephew: John Flaherty.

A private service will be held for close family at a later date. David will be laid to rest at South Saint Petri Cemetery in Gilbert, Iowa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store