David Fay Moore

June 11, 1948 – September 17, 2020

David Fay Moore passed away peacefully at his home after a long battle with kidney failure. He was 72 years old. He was a proud father and husband and even until the very end of his life expressed his excitement finally go be with Jesus.

David was born in Maryville, Missouri. He spent his youth in Northwest Missouri and graduated in 1967 from King City High School in King City, MO. Upon graduation, David enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and deployed to serve a tour of duty in Vietnam. He served as a machine gunner and always jokingly claimed that he was the baddest Marine there ever was. During his time in Vietnam, David saw a lot of combat as a young kid fresh out of high school. During one heated battle, two fellow Marines has been hit by an enemy sniper. David believed he knew where the enemy fire was coming from but his machine-gun had overheated so he jumped up and sprinted across the open rice paddy to get to another machine gun. Eluding sniper fire, David successfully made it to the other gun and was able to subdue the sniper to allow his fellow Marines to safely exfiltrate.

.

David was a well-known tight-wad. If you didn't know David, you may have seen him around Story City. He is the fellow whose shoes are tied on with twine while his new shoes are safe from damage at home. He left his estate to his German Shepherd, Reba, who has been surfing Amazon for a new collar and dog treats.

David was also a professional pick-up man for Barnes PRCA Rodeo for nearly 30 years. His job was to ride his horse to assist the cowboys to the ground from the back of the bucking horses at the completion of their ride. During his travels he acquired many friends and had a lot of fun traveling throughout the country, rodeo to rodeo. He was very well known for his sense of humor and antics always looking to have a good time no matter what the circumstances.

He was employed by Iowa State University laboratory animal research department for 32 years. During his retirement he regularly attended Harvest Evangelical Free Church, enjoyed Bible Study and helping clean the church.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, Betty Moore, Father-in-Law, Thomas Law, and son, Wade Moore. He is survived by his wife Debbie, sons, Lucas Moore of Alton, Iowa, and Jordan Moore of Story City, Iowa, sisters, Ann Howe of King City, MO and Sarah McGinley of Gladstone, MO. Mother-in-Law, Delores Law of Humboldt, IA, Sister-in-Law, Julie and Gary Milang, Humboldt, IA, and Brother-in-Law, Tom and Diane Law, Omaha, NE, and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Harvest Evangelical Free Church in Story City, Iowa, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM, to be followed by a luncheon and time to share memories with one another.

Soderstrum Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.



