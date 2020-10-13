David Hollie Mott
Ames - David Hollie Mott, 61, of Ames, Iowa died suddenly at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Born in Cookeville, Tennessee, on April 5, 1959, David was the beloved son of the late Stacey James and Betty Ann Birdwell Mott. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Robert and Mary Louisa Sullivan Mott and Hollie Freelan and Geneva Ravene McGlasson Birdwell, all of Cookeville, TN.
A lifelong learner in the truest sense of the word, David earned a B.A. in History from Tennessee Technological University, an M.S. in Information and Telecommunication Systems from Johns Hopkins University, and an Executive Development Certificate from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He completed post-graduate work in Innovation, Design, and Education at Iowa State University.
Having worked in education for the last several years, David intended to teach full-time and had earned his RAPIL (Regents Alternative Pathway to Iowa Licensure) certificate from the University of Iowa with social studies and computer science endorsements.
Since 2018, David was honored to serve as a Board Member and Treasurer of The Community Academy in Ames. Beginning with enriching summer programs, the Academy provides young people the opportunity to learn and engage in the community and through the environment where they live. Visit The Community Academy's website at www.thecommunityacademy.org
to see a tribute to David.
During his 25 years in Washington, DC, David worked in government, politics, and business. A spot in the office of then-U.S. Senator Al Gore brought David to Washington. He had the opportunity to work with the 1988 Gore Presidential campaign, the Office of then-U.S. Representative Karen McCarthy, and Washington legend Pamela Harriman. He held executive positions at Verizon, Cable and Wireless, and Exodus Communications. In these DC years, David expanded on his unique way of building lifelong friendships.
He will be remembered for his charisma, his sharp wit, and his intense passion for learning. Music centered his life from an early age, when in high school he started disc jockeying at the radio station his father managed. His favorite "playlist" was never-ending, as was his love of playing his many guitars. His other great passion was cars, and last year he acquired a black Mercedes convertible. He had spent the last week cruising with the top down, enjoying the beautiful fall weather. Other interests that enriched his world included photography, cycling, cooking, and voluminous reading.
David adored his life partner, Lori Baux, of Attica, IA, and Washington, DC, and their two feline companions, Maxine and Stella. He will be forever missed by his siblings Jim (Deb) Mott of Waterville, NY, Betsy Mott (Lee) Galliher of Bristol, TN, and Melinda Mott (Stewart) Leftwich of Cookeville, TN.
Other survivors include Linda Baux (Bob) Steen and a host of cherished nieces and nephews: Matthew Mott (Alejandra Del Toro), Sarah (Chris) Newton, Aaron Mott (Lizy Latiff), Pearce Galliher, Katie Mott, Libby Leftwich (Alex Holcomb), Luke Leftwich, David Leftwich, David (Saira) Steen, Ryan (Angie) Steen, and Melissa (Alison) Steen, and 7 great-nieces and great-nephews. David valued his relationships with aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and mentors. David also treasured Lori's mother, Mary Baux, who passed away in late August.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Academy, P.O. Box 204, Ames, IA 50010 or to the charity of your choice
. A virtual celebration of David's life will be held at 1:00 pm CST on Sunday, November 1, 2020. To join the online community of David's students, colleagues, friends, and family, visit www.davidhmott.com
.