David Richard Collins

Ames - David Richard Collins, formally of Ames, Iowa, passed away on December 14, 2018 in Portland Oregon. He was a graduate of Ames High with the class of 1978. A graveside service will be held on September 24, 2020 at Eden Cemetery in Rhodes, Iowa.



