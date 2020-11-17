Deane M. Belcher
Ames - Deane M. Belcher, age 76, of Ames, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Deane Marshall Belcher was born March 14, 1944 near Amboy, Illinois to Harold and Helen (Harris) Belcher. He was raised on the farm and loved the outdoors. He played football in high school and college. He graduated from Western Illinois University with degrees in Physical Education and Chemistry.
Deane taught and coached in Prophetstown, Illinois for several years. He moved to Ames and worked for Northwestern Mutual Insurance. He missed the kids and got back into teaching. He taught and coached in Maxwell.
Deane received his Master's Degree from Iowa State in Guidance and Counseling and worked as an Elementary Guidance Counselor in Bondurant. He moved to the Ames School District as an Elementary Family Resource Counselor and worked mainly at Sawyer and Edwards schools. He was kind, compassionate and caring; a real advocate for children.
Deane enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping. He was very much a handy man and especially enjoyed working with wood. His favorite was diamond willow.
Deane will be deeply missed by his wife, Sue; children, Denise (Doug), Jim, Erin (Michael), and Drew; grandchildren, Lucas, Trenton, Mayer, Morgan and Marshall; his siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 2900 Hoover Avenue, Ames Iowa 50010, visitation, without the family present, will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Burial will be at the Ames Municipal Cemetery. The mass can be livestreamed at, https://youtu.be/-b7Uxy9IkUM
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left to Deane's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com