Delores J. Zea
Ames - Delores J. Zea, age 83, of Ames, Iowa, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Colo Cemetery in Colo, Iowa. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com
Born August 18, 1937, in Marshalltown, Iowa, Delores Joan Zea was the daughter of John and Ella (Coughenour) Troutner. She graduated from Colo High School in 1955, and in 1959 was married to Kenneth Zea. The couple were parents to three daughters: Brenda, Rebecca, and Debra. They were later divorced.
Over the years, Delores was employed at Donneley Marketing in Nevada, Bournes, and as a cook for Iowa State University and A&A Horse Sales in Story City. She enjoyed Bingo, playing cards, traveling, and the company of her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda (Tom) Bunn of San Antonio, TX, Rebecca (Kirt) Klonglan of Mansfield, AR, and Debra Zea of Ames; four grandchildren, Zachary, Luke, Makayla, and Matthew; and three great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Harley, and Kaylee.
She was preceded in death by an infant son; her parents; and a sister, Marie Miller.
Ames Monument & Cremation Center has been entrusted with the care of Delores and her family.