Diana "Dee" Linn Johnson

Zearing - Diana "Dee" Linn Johnson, 71, of Zearing, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Zearing from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Tom Poppe officiating. Burial will follow in the Lincoln Township Cemetery in Zearing, Iowa.

Dee was born in Ames, Iowa on March 28, 1949 to LuVerne and Mary (Morris) Wicks. She grew up in Randall until 8th grade when her family moved to rural McCallsburg. Dee then went to school at NESCO where she was a starter on the girls basketball team all 4 years of high school. She graduated with the class of 1967. Following school, she went to the University of Northern Iowa and graduated with her bachelor's degree in teaching in 1971. She married the love of her life, Gene Johnson, at Bethany Lutheran Church in McCallsburg on June 26, 1971.

With a life dedicated to youth education, Dee began her teaching career at Lewis Central in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and subsequently taught at West Marshall, before spending most of her 32 year teaching career at Nevada middle school, which she retired from in 2008. During that time, Dee helped implement 5/6 multi-age teaching at Nevada middle school and was given the distinction of Master Teacher for her many years of service. Even after retiring, Dee worked as an associate and substitute teacher at Colo-NESCO. Dee also served as president of the NESCO School Board during the consolidation of the Colo and NESCO School Districts.

She was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church, Nevada Education Association, Iowa Education Association, and the UNI Alumni Association. Dee loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandkids, and traveled to support their various activities throughout Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. She also enjoyed going to shows and musicals at the Civic Center in Des Moines, fishing trips, playing cards with friends, and supporting her UNI Panthers.

Those left to cherish her loving memory are her husband Gene Johnson of Zearing, IA, sons Shawn (Kristi Cox) Johnson of Des Moines, IA, and Eric (Jen) Johnson of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren Connor Johnson, Quinn Johnson, Sophia Johnson, Nick Brown, Ava Johnson, and Henry Johnson; sister Beth (Jeff) Lott; brother-in-law Jerry (Ann) Johnson; nephew Aaron (Katie) Lott; great-nieces Avery and Brynn Lott; uncles Dan (Linda) Morris, Bob (Marelyn) Wicks; aunts Marie Baarson, and Ann Wicks; special friends Kenton and Jennifer Woster, Mary Loupee, Kim Rolland, and Sue Wilson-Whitaker; and many other cousins, close friends and teaching colleagues.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethel United Methodist Church in memory of Dee.

Fredregill Funeral & Cremation Care has been entrusted with the care of Dee and her family.



