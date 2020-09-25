Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Share Donald's life story with friends and family



Ames - o zoom the memorial service for Donald R. Payer, follow this link:

Donald R. Payer died at age 91 on April 3, 2020, of heart disease and dementia at Green Hills Retirement Community. Due to Covid virus restrictions a private family memorial service will be zoomed at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 from St John's by the Campus Episcopal Church, in Ames, Iowa. Burial will follow at Ames Municipal Cemetery for family members only.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Story County Boys and Girls Club, The Matthew 25 House, Ames, IA. or St. John's by the Campus Episcopal Church, Ames IA. The family thanks all who have previously sent flowers, cards, calls and memorials in remembrance of Don.

Online condolences may be directed to:

Zoom memorial service link:

Donald R. PayerAmes - o zoom the memorial service for Donald R. Payer, follow this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89814775114?pwd=VHdQdXVSUXhQaDdzVmlQUC8yYlZzZz09 Donald R. Payer died at age 91 on April 3, 2020, of heart disease and dementia at Green Hills Retirement Community. Due to Covid virus restrictions a private family memorial service will be zoomed at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 from St John's by the Campus Episcopal Church, in Ames, Iowa. Burial will follow at Ames Municipal Cemetery for family members only.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Story County Boys and Girls Club, The Matthew 25 House, Ames, IA. or St. John's by the Campus Episcopal Church, Ames IA. The family thanks all who have previously sent flowers, cards, calls and memorials in remembrance of Don.Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com . His obituary, previously printed, is also available at that site.Zoom memorial service link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89814775114?pwd=VHdQdXVSUXhQaDdzVmlQUC8yYlZzZz09

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store