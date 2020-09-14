1/1
Doris (Husmann) Andresen
1930 - 2020
Doris (Husmann) Andresen
Nevada - Doris (Husmann) Andresen, 89 of Nevada, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Windsor Manor in Nevada.
Doris was born December 8, 1930, in Clinton, Iowa the daughter of Alfred and Gladys (Spangler) Husmann. She attended Clinton Schools, graduating in 1948. Doris attended Mt. St. Clare Junior College in Clinton, receiving and associate degree in education. She taught kindergarten in Preston, IA for five years and married Robert Andresen, who was also a teacher at Preston on November 27, 1952, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Clinton. In 1959, they moved to Nevada with their two children. In 1961, Doris returned to teaching at NESCO elementary in Zearing and later Colo-NESCO elementary in McCallsburg. She finished her B.A. degree at Drake University in 1970 while teaching. In 1995, Doris retired after 39 years of teaching.
Doris was an active member of Memorial Lutheran Church in Nevada, Mary Esther Circle, Delta Kappa Gamma and P.E.O. Chapter NE.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Lisa Andresen of Nevada; her son, Marc (Kim) Andresen of Ankeny; her grandchildren: Kelsey Andresen of Ankeny, Christine (John) Wynn of England and Cathleen (Luke) Aronow of Waukee; her great-granddaughter, Elliott Aronow; her sister, Anita (Ken) Smith of Rochester, MN and a her brother-in-law, Grant Andresen of Rock Island, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her brother, Richard Husmann.
A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 16 at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 17 at Memorial Lutheran Church (701 11th Street) in Nevada with Pastor Duane Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the Nevada Municipal Cemetery in Nevada. Masks are required at the visitation and the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Memorial Lutheran Church in memory of Doris.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com

Published in Ames Tribune from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
