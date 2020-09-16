1/1
Doris Fay Ness
1931 - 2020
Huxley - Doris Fay Ness, age 89, of Huxley, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Unity Point-Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Cambridge Cemetery in Cambridge. Burial will be in the Cambridge Cemetery.
Born on April 5, 1931 at home in Cambridge, Doris was the daughter of Lewis and Ida (Hennick) Leland. She grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1948. Doris was united in marriage to Clarence Ness on October 2, 1954 in Ames. Doris was a homemaker and raised the couple's children.
Doris enjoyed cooking and baking, embroidering dish towels and pillowcases, and gardening. She liked to spend time birdwatching and had several birdhouses throughout her yard. Doris loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Palestine Lutheran Church near Huxley.
Doris is survived by her children: Alan (Carla) Ness of Marion and Nancy Weber of Ankeny; seven grandchildren: Josh (Liza) Ness, Justin (Christy) Ness, Jordan Ness, Tyler (Ashlee) Braland, Nick Braland (Andrea Stern), Lyndsey (Chase) Haselhoff, and Maddie Weber; six great-grandchildren; and siblings: Dorothy Hynd and Arnold Leland.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence in 1997; a grandson, Logan Braland; siblings: Donald Elliott, Howard Elliott, Calista Hensley, Frances Gill, and Margaret Nerness; a brother-in-law, John "Jack" Hynd; and a sister-in-law, Thelma Leland.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Soderstrum Funeral Home in Slater and online condolences may be left for Doris' family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation.

Published in Ames Tribune from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
502 Douglas Avenue
Ames, IA 50010
(517) 857-4848
