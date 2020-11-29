Doris I. Martin
Nevada - Doris I. (Vinchattle) Martin of Ames, formerly of Des Moines and Gowrie, passed away at Rolling Green Village in Nevada on November 27, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines with a private burial at the Gowrie Cemetery.
Doris was born February 18, 1923 to Maude and Roy Vinchattle. She married Paul R. Martin on June 15, 1946. They moved several times, ultimately establishing final residence in Des Moines, with Doris retiring from American Republic Insurance. She was a life long member of The Order of the Eastern Star, and she loved working in her flower beds. In 2013, ten years after Paul's death, Doris moved to Ames and resided at the Waterford Assisted Living until moving to the Rolling Green Village nursing home in 2018 in Nevada, Iowa.
Doris is survived by her son, Stephen (Jan) Martin of Ames; grandchildren, Cecily (Ryan) Johnston of Rhodes, and Gavin Martin of Denver, CO; great-grandchildren, Cash, Shelby, Kinley, and Paisley Johnston; and brother, Jerry Vinchattle of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul R. Martin; sisters, Glee, Sharon, and Zelda; and brothers, Harold, Larry, and Ronnie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kavanaugh House in Des Moines, or Mary Greeley Hospice in Ames.
A livestream of the service will be available to everyone. Please visit her obituary beginning at 10:45 a.m. Friday to view the service.