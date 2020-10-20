Dorothy Jean Shadle

Everett, WA - Dorothy Jean Shadle, 92, died on September 30, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on June 23, 1928 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Nicholas Joannides and Grace Shilling. She attended and graduated from Ames Senior High in Ames, Iowa in 1946. Dorothy married Owen J. Shadle in 1947 and they remained in Iowa until 1969. They moved to Washington State and resided in Ellensburg, Washington until Owen's death in 1980. Dorothy moved to Wenatchee, Washington and eventually to Everett, Washington in 1993. She was very active in the Washington Auxiliary Hospital Association and was a past president of that organization.

Dorothy was preceded in death by husband Owen, daughter Cynthia Grund, and granddaughter Selena Shadle. She is survived by sons Douglas Shadle of Punta Gorda, Florida and David Shadle of Lake Stevens, Washington and daughters Mary Akers of Salem, Oregon and Debra Snow of Puyallup, Washington. Memorial donations should be directed to the Owen J. Shadle Memorial Scholarship through the Central Washington University Foundation in Ellensburg, Washington. Dorothy requested no memorial services.



