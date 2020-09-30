1/1
E. Hagen Watts
1974 - 2020
E. Hagen Watts
Jewell - E. Hagen Watts, age 46, of Jewell, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home.
Born on July 6, 1974 at Methodist Hospital in Peoria, Illinois, Hagen was the son of Thomas and Janet (Hagen) Watts. He graduated from Ames High School in 1993. Hagen worked as an independent contractor for 20 years in Camdenton, Missouri specializing in hardwood installation. He returned to Iowa to be the General Manager of the Monkey Puzzle Mercantile store in Jewell.
Hagen was very civic minded. He served on the JADE Development Committee and the Main Street Community Business Improvement Committee in Jewell. In his free time, Hagen was an outdoorsman, enjoying sport shooting, fishing, camping, and boating. He loved animals and rehabilitated many shelter pets.
Hagen is survived by his daughter, Cole Hagen Watts of North Carolina; his parents, Thomas and Janet Watts of Ames; his sister, Gretchen (Todd) Thompson of Gilbert; a niece and nephew he adored; and a very dear, special friend, Sara Barnes. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; one aunt; and two uncles.
A private, family service will be held later. Hagen will be greatly missed – he was always the life of the party.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. Memorial contributions in Hagen's name may be directed to any local SPCA of your choice.

Published in Ames Tribune from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
