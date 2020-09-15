Elizabeth Marie Stapes

Roland - Elizabeth Marie Stapes, 68, of Roland died September 14, 2020 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Funeral services will be Thursday September 17 at 11:00 am at Ascension Lutheran Church in Ames. Burial will be in the Story City Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 at the church.

Elizabeth was born on February 4, 1952 in Boone, Iowa to Fred Charles and Martha (Eckoff) Porter. She married Brooke Stapes on January 18, 2009. Liz worked as a secretary at Iowa State in the International Students Scholar Office for 48 years. She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church, where she was on the Music and Worship Committee and played the organ there for 34 years. Liz enjoyed coffee with friends, helping with Wings and the confirmation program at church; but her family and grandchildren were most important to her. She never missed an activity and enjoyed being "Grandma Taxi".

Liz is survived by her husband, Brooke Stapes of Roland; her son, Andrew (Chandra) Flattebo of Story City; six grandchildren, Vanessa, Paighton, Adam, Braydon, Carter and Caitlyn; a sister, Lydia Jackson of Audubon and a brother, Albert Porter of Boone.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Angela Smith and her sister, Linda Hasstedt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Music and Worship Committee at Ascension.

Soderstrum Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store