Elverean Logston
Ames - Elverean Logston, 92, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri.
For the past 47 years she lived in Ames, Iowa, where she worked at the 3M Company until her retirement. She attended the First Christian Church in Ames.
Mrs. Logston is survived by four children: Sheila (Sam) Berkowitz of Memphis, Missouri; Sherry (Joe) Rapay, Ronald (Jeanne) Logston, and Robert G. (Sandy) Logston all of Ames, Iowa. Also surviving are five grandchildren, and four great-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Logston in 1986, and a son Danny Lee in infancy.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the American Heart Association
or to the donor's choice and may be mailed to or left at the Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market, Memphis, MO 63555.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be a graveside service at the Rose Cemetery in Putnam County, Misssouri on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.