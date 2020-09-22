Esther Delores Howerton
Story City - Esther Delores Howerton, age 90, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Bethany Manor in Story City. Private family services will be held and burial will take place at Story City Municipal Cemetery.
Esther was born in Story City on August 8, 1930, the daughter of Gerhard and Myrtle (Thompson) Millang. She was united in marriage to Norman Howerton on August 26, 1951 in Story City. They welcomed four children: Deb, Mark, Rick and Randy. Esther kept herself busy with the children but managed to find time for other jobs as well, she ran an in home daycare, typed for Donnelley Marketing and also worked at the 20th Century Bowling Alley in Ames.
In her spare time, Esther enjoyed trips to Branson, Missouri to watch the shows, dancing and roller skating. The family took fishing trips to Lake City yearly. She was a great baker, especially her graham buns, kringla and chocolate chip cookies. Esther was known for her teasing and being ornery- she liked to play tricks on her family and friends. She was a member of Bethesda Lutheran Church for many years prior to moving to Bethany Manor. Esther was also a fan of Kenny Freddy, always enjoying and dancing to his music.
Esther will be missed by her children: Deb Borwick, Mark (Diane) Howerton, Rick (Dawn) Howerton and Randy Howerton; one sister, Ruth Charlson; 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Norman and siblings, Bev, Marvin, Don, Louise and Mary.
Condolences and memories for the Howerton family may be left on Esther's page at www.stevensmemorialchapel.com
.