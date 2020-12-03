Eugene "Sonny" Mohr
Iowa Center - Eugene "Sonny" Mohr, 82, of Iowa Center, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Rolling Green Village in Nevada.
Sonny was born October 12, 1938, in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, the son of Milton Wade and Florence Beatrice (Johnson) Mohr. He graduated from Maxwell High School in 1956, then enlisted in the United States Navy, serving four years. In his early years, Sonny owned Mohr & Sons Gravel. He farmed and raised cattle for many years near Iowa Center. On December 24, 1998, Sonny was united in marriage to Vieve Davis in Nevada.
Sonny attended the Maxwell United Methodist Church and the Nevada First United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Iowa Cattleman's Association and was named Story County Cattleman of the Year.
Sonny is survived by his sisters: Barbara (Linden) Caple of Maxwell, Marlene (Sam) Carlson of Arlington, TX, Eleanor "Toots" (Bob) Ostrich of Ankeny and Elaine Mohr of Maxwell; his step-children: Kindra (Barry) Jones of Nevada, Kraig Davis of Phoenix, AZ, Kyla Davis of Ankeny and Keith (Denise) Davis of Nevada; several nieces and nephews; and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Vieve.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. on Monday, December 7 at the Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (422 First Street) in Maxwell – the family will not be present. A graveside service with military honors will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 8 at Woodland Cemetery in Iowa Center. The service will be recorded and uploaded to the Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home Facebook Page following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodland Cemetery Association, the Maxwell United Methodist Church, or the Maxwell Museum.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Maxwell is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com