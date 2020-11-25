1/1
Eula M. Hopkins
1922 - 2020
Eula M. Hopkins
Sauk Rapids, MN - Services will be at a later date for Eula M. Hopkins, age 98, who passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Eula was born February 26, 1922 in Nevada, IA to Charles Robert & Ruby Etna (Jay) Nuttall. She married Joseph Hopkins on July 8, 1944 in Chicago, IL. They later divorced. Eula was a homemaker and also worked as a licensed Beautician. She enjoyed fishing, cross country skiing, playing cards, especially Bridge, growing roses at her home and quilting. Eula loved to paint, especially desert scenes and flowers. She was a talented seamstress and made clothing for her boys.
Eula is survived by her sons, David (Susan) of Lancaster, KY, Lawrence (Deborah "Debbie") of Hudson, IL, Charles (Pauline) of Little Falls, MN, Geffery (Gail) of Kingsport, TN, George (Cindy) of Chippewa Falls, WI, and John (Pam) of Oshkosh, WI; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Nuttall; and sister, Lois Moody.
Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in Ames Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
