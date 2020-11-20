Evelyn J. Barber
Omaha, NE - It is with great sadness that the family of Evelyn Barber announces her peaceful passing on Thursday, November 19th at the age of 96.
Evelyn was born on July 29, 1924 in Ames, Iowa to Herbert D. Johnson and Gertrude (Hutchison) Johnson. She attended school in a one-room schoolhouse in Ontario, Iowa, and graduated from Ames High School in 1941. Evelyn attended Iowa State University, graduating in 1945 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Institution Management. On June 12, 1948, Evelyn married Robert H. Barber in Ames, Iowa. They enjoyed a blessed marriage for 68 years. Bob and Evelyn raised their two children in several cities including Ames, Iowa, where their children Celeste and Craig were born, Des Moines, Iowa, Omaha, Nebraska, Elmhurst, Illinois and then back to Omaha in 1974. Evelyn enjoyed a fulfilling career in the business world. She forged a trail not traveled by many young women of her time and was very proud of her accomplishments. Evelyn's business career included marketing positions with Swift and Company as one of the original "Martha Logans", and The Marketing Group (TMG) as a fabric/fiber consultant for DuPont. Most recently, Evelyn resided at Heritage Pointe Assisted Living in Omaha, Nebraska. Evelyn was an active member of the Presbyterian Church of The Cross, P.E.O., Questers and the Ames High School Alumni Association. She also enjoyed playing bridge and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Gertrude Johnson, and her husband, Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Celeste (Jerry) Schrock of Omaha, Nebraska; son, Craig (Barb) Barber of Vernon Hills, Illinois; grandchildren: Rob (Caity) Ramey, Chris (Courtney) Ramacciotti, Scott (Jen) Ramey, Brad (Michelle) Barber, and Rob (Missy) Cyranek; great-grandchildren: Collin, Dylan, Greta, Elizabeth, Claire, William, Madison, Taylor and Joey.
She will be greatly missed by her family and loved ones.
A private family service will be held.
Memorials can be made to Open Door Mission or to Presbyterian Church of the Cross (both of Omaha, Nebraska).
