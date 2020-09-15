Dr. Forrest Weston Nutter, Jr.

Waxhaw, NC - Dr. Forrest Weston Nutter Jr., born January 11, 1953 went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2020 at the age of 67. The tenured professor retired in 2018 after 28 years of service at Iowa State University and was a noted pioneer in the fields of Plant Pathology and Disease Epidemiology. Dr. Nutter was a talented athlete and avid sports enthusiast who spent decades proudly coaching and cheering on his three children's many youth athletic teams – and of course, his Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.

Dr. Nutter was born in Plymouth Massachusetts and grew up in Hyattsville, MD. He was the eldest of eight siblings and married his high school sweetheart in 1972; beginning a family a few years later. Dr. Nutter entered a new and most joyous chapter of life with the arrival of his first grandchild in 2003 and proudly embraced being "Grandpa" to all thirteen of his beloved grandchildren. They were the light in his eyes and the joy in his heart. Dr. Nutter recently retired to North Carolina with his loving wife Suzanna and will be greatly missed by his three children; Daniel, Mark(Gina Tuggle Nutter) and Sarah Nutter Hamblin(Troy Hamblin) as well as his seven siblings and their respective families.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store