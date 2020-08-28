1/1
Fran (Colhoun) Jeansonne
1899 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fran's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fran (Colhoun) Jeansonne
Jefferson, LA - Fran (Colhoun) Jeansonne passed away on August 14, 2020, at the age of 72 at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson, Louisiana due to complications from cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Eloise Colhoun. She is survived by her son Jimmy (Debbie) Tichenor; her grandsons John, Ben and Max and her siblings Gene (Joan) Colhoun, Angie Thompson and Ev Colhoun.
Fran grew up in rural Colo, Iowa and graduated from Colo High School in 1965.
Fran moved to New Orleans, Louisiana in 1978. She worked as an electrical manufacturers' sales representative at RAPCO Associates, Inc. for over 30 years. Currently she worked with Two Rivers Power. She was a 25 year plus member of the Electrical Association of New Orleans.
In addition to her work in the electrical industry, she was also a licensed Real Estate Agent.
Fran was a long-time active member of the New Orleans Jazz Club, where she was also the club secretary for 35 years.
Fran was an active member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, where she held various committee positions and most recently worked as the bookkeeper.
Fran was a beloved family member and a cherished friend. She will be forever missed and always in our hearts.
Funeral services to be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5 at the Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada, Iowa. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the family plot in Colo, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 5875 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124 or New Orleans Jazz Club, 5000 West Esplanade Ave, Box 641, Metairie, LA 70006.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ames Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral service
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory - Nevada
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory - Nevada
1418 Fawcett Parkway
Nevada, IA 50201
(515) 382-2661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory - Nevada

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 22, 2020
The New Orleans Jazz Club was blessed by having Fran not only a member but the Club's secretary for some 35 years. Her hard work behind the scene is what made the Club tick. In true form Fran did this with a quite drive and without much fanfare. She was the smiling face that greeted everyone at the door each month at the Jazz Club's monthly jam session. She will be missed by all of us and somehow I know she'll be with each of us at our future monthly jam sessions. God Bless...RIP, Fran. Deano Assunto, President NOJC
Deano Assunto
Friend
August 22, 2020
Fran was a sweet, calm addition to our ladies’ “birthday” group and she will be sincerely missed!
Melinda Schwegmann
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved