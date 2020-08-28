The New Orleans Jazz Club was blessed by having Fran not only a member but the Club's secretary for some 35 years. Her hard work behind the scene is what made the Club tick. In true form Fran did this with a quite drive and without much fanfare. She was the smiling face that greeted everyone at the door each month at the Jazz Club's monthly jam session. She will be missed by all of us and somehow I know she'll be with each of us at our future monthly jam sessions. God Bless...RIP, Fran. Deano Assunto, President NOJC

