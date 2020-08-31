1/1
Gyneth Ruth Springer
1899 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gyneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gyneth Ruth Springer
Zearing - Gyneth Ruth Springer, 86, of Zearing, Iowa passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Zearing Health Care Center in Zearing, Iowa. A private family burial will be held at the Warren Township Cemetery in McCallsburg, Iowa.
Ruth was born in Unionville, Missouri on May 5, 1934 to William and Gyneth (Shadden) Robbins. When she was 17 she went with a friend to Nevada, Iowa for the summer to work. She met Don Springer there and they were married after Ruth's high school graduation. Most of their 50+ years of marriage they lived in Zearing. When the kids were older, Ruth was hired as the bookkeeper at MInerva Valley Telephone Company. After about 10 years she was elected manager, retiring in 1995. She was a member of the Central Presbyterian Church in Nevada; active in RIITA and the NTCA. Ruth loved to spend time with her family, going to kids' and grandkids' events, reading, music, puzzles, cooking, gathering for holidays or family events and traveling.
Those left to cherish her loving memory are her children: Sandra (Larry) Donath of Janesville, IA, Larry (Gayle) Springer of McCallsburg, IA, David Springer of Steamboat Rock, IA and Gary (Connie) Springer of Clive, IA; 8 grandchilren; 2 step-grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and daughter-in-law Cindy Springer.
Memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be directed to Larry Springer, P.O. Box 6, McCallsburg, Iowa.
Fredregill Funeral & Cremation Care has been entrusted with the care of Ruth and her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ames Tribune from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved