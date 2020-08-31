Gyneth Ruth Springer

Zearing - Gyneth Ruth Springer, 86, of Zearing, Iowa passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Zearing Health Care Center in Zearing, Iowa. A private family burial will be held at the Warren Township Cemetery in McCallsburg, Iowa.

Ruth was born in Unionville, Missouri on May 5, 1934 to William and Gyneth (Shadden) Robbins. When she was 17 she went with a friend to Nevada, Iowa for the summer to work. She met Don Springer there and they were married after Ruth's high school graduation. Most of their 50+ years of marriage they lived in Zearing. When the kids were older, Ruth was hired as the bookkeeper at MInerva Valley Telephone Company. After about 10 years she was elected manager, retiring in 1995. She was a member of the Central Presbyterian Church in Nevada; active in RIITA and the NTCA. Ruth loved to spend time with her family, going to kids' and grandkids' events, reading, music, puzzles, cooking, gathering for holidays or family events and traveling.

Those left to cherish her loving memory are her children: Sandra (Larry) Donath of Janesville, IA, Larry (Gayle) Springer of McCallsburg, IA, David Springer of Steamboat Rock, IA and Gary (Connie) Springer of Clive, IA; 8 grandchilren; 2 step-grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and daughter-in-law Cindy Springer.

Memorial contributions in Ruth's name may be directed to Larry Springer, P.O. Box 6, McCallsburg, Iowa.

Fredregill Funeral & Cremation Care has been entrusted with the care of Ruth and her family.



