Henry Alan Munson Owen
Ames - Henry Alan Munson Owen, the beloved son of Susan Munson Owen and Bret Owen, passed away on September 17, 2020.
Henry was born on May 30, 2003, in Ames, Iowa and immediately won the hearts of everyone who knew him. He was adored and cherished by his two older sisters, Sarah Owen Mesenbrink and Emily Owen, and was the most loving son that his parents could have ever hoped for.
Henry was a Renaissance Man. He was a multi-faceted individual with many talents: from being a great athlete, competing in wrestling, baseball and football, to enjoying performing in school theater performances. On both stages, his charismatic personality captivated not only those in the audiences, but his fellow performers as well.
Those closest to Henry will tell you Henry was always an, "old soul." At an early age, Henry's grandpa, Docca, taught Henry about the stock market. Henry was appalled when he went to Kindergarten and discovered his classmates didn't also "play the stock market." He never ceased to make everyone smile and laugh. He was devoted to helping others and had many special friends at local nursing homes. Henry would brighten their days with flowers or simply with his ear-to-ear grin that caused his eyes to squint shut.
Henry knew no strangers. He was outgoing and had a love of life that was contagious to all that he crossed paths with. Henry's incredible friends from all walks of life meant the world to him. He was a bright young man, a disciplined athlete and would offer help to anyone who needed it. His loyalty and compassion were shared effortlessly with all of his friends. Henry was a devoted son, brother, and grandson and will be missed dearly.
Henry was preceded in death by his grandmother, Emily "Marmee" Munson.
He is survived by his mother and father, his sister Emily Owen, Chicago, IL and his sister Sarah Owen Mesenbrink and Logan Mesenbrink, Story City, IA, his grandfather, Alan "Docca" Munson, Ames, IA, his grandmother Sandy Penny, Oklahoma City, OK, and his loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Henry would not want us to be sad that he is no longer with us, but rather to remember the happy memories that he was a part of, and of those, there are many. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you spend time with your loved ones, help someone in need, make the world a little better with random acts of kindness in Henry's honor. Henry is gone from our lives far too soon but will forever be in our hearts.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Henry's family to establish a scholarship in his honor and for donating to an organization devoted to suicide prevention, which will be named and updated once his family has a chance to research organizations that aid in this cause. https://www.gofundme.com/f/henry-owen-scholarship-memorial?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1