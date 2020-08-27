Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Ida's life story with friends and family

Share Ida's life story with friends and family



Nevada - Ida C. Thompson, 93, died on August 25, 2020, at Rolling Green Village in Nevada, Iowa, where she had been a resident for the past seven years. Ida was born on September 21, 1926, in Red Lake County, Minnesota to Edward and Clara (Skalet) Anderson. She worked at Bourns in Ames for 30 years. Family meant everything to Ida. She was happiest when she was in her kitchen cooking and spending time with her family.

Ida is survived by her husband of 72 years, George Thompson of Nevada, children: Sharyn (Bill) Marvin of Jacksonville, FL, and Larry (Linda) Thompson of Colo, IA; grandchildren: Julie (Kevin) McGee of Chattanooga, TN, Ryan (Christina) Marvin of Jacksonville, Krissy (Aaron) Moses of Colo, Kory (Megan) Thompson of Colo, Kyle (Kelly) Thompson of Nevada; step grandchildren: Ted (Tasha) Marvin of Bleesburg, VA, JC (Jen) Marvin of Gainesville, FL, Dylan Marvin and friend of St. Pete Beach, FL and Peter (Suzy) Marvin of Redding, CA; and great grandchildren: Sophie and Abby McGee of Chattanooga and Aubrey and Henry Moses of Colo.

There will be private family services at this time and a graveside service will take place at a later date at the Ames Municipal Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left for the Thompson family on Ida's page at

Ida C. ThompsonNevada - Ida C. Thompson, 93, died on August 25, 2020, at Rolling Green Village in Nevada, Iowa, where she had been a resident for the past seven years. Ida was born on September 21, 1926, in Red Lake County, Minnesota to Edward and Clara (Skalet) Anderson. She worked at Bourns in Ames for 30 years. Family meant everything to Ida. She was happiest when she was in her kitchen cooking and spending time with her family.Ida is survived by her husband of 72 years, George Thompson of Nevada, children: Sharyn (Bill) Marvin of Jacksonville, FL, and Larry (Linda) Thompson of Colo, IA; grandchildren: Julie (Kevin) McGee of Chattanooga, TN, Ryan (Christina) Marvin of Jacksonville, Krissy (Aaron) Moses of Colo, Kory (Megan) Thompson of Colo, Kyle (Kelly) Thompson of Nevada; step grandchildren: Ted (Tasha) Marvin of Bleesburg, VA, JC (Jen) Marvin of Gainesville, FL, Dylan Marvin and friend of St. Pete Beach, FL and Peter (Suzy) Marvin of Redding, CA; and great grandchildren: Sophie and Abby McGee of Chattanooga and Aubrey and Henry Moses of Colo.There will be private family services at this time and a graveside service will take place at a later date at the Ames Municipal Cemetery.Online condolences may be left for the Thompson family on Ida's page at www.stevensmemorialchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store