Isabelle "Joan" Banks

McCallsburg - Isabelle "Joan" Banks, 89, of McCallsburg, Iowa passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Story County Medical Center in Nevada, Iowa. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in McCallsburg. Her memorial service will follow and will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Kathy Sandmann officiating. Burial will follow in the Warren Township Cemetery in McCallsburg, Iowa.

Fredregill Funeral & Cremation Care in Zearing has been entrusted with the care of Joan and her family.



