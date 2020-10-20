1/
Isabelle "Joan" Banks
Isabelle "Joan" Banks
McCallsburg - Isabelle "Joan" Banks, 89, of McCallsburg, Iowa passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Story County Medical Center in Nevada, Iowa. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in McCallsburg. Her memorial service will follow and will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Kathy Sandmann officiating. Burial will follow in the Warren Township Cemetery in McCallsburg, Iowa.
Fredregill Funeral & Cremation Care in Zearing has been entrusted with the care of Joan and her family.

Published in Ames Tribune from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
