1/1
J. O. (Julius) Kopplin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J.O. (Julius) Kopplin
Highlands Ranch, CO - J.O. (Julius) Kopplin died August 28, 2020 at his home in Highlands Ranch, CO. He is survived by his wife, Betty (Dutmer) Kopplin, 4 children, 7 step-children, 23 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Lola (Boldt) Kopplin and his brother David A. Kopplin.
J.O. earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and master's and doctorate degrees from Purdue University.
Before his retirement in 1990, J.O. served as Department Chair of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.
A private family service will be held in Ames, Iowa at a later date.
Please visit HoranCares.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ames Tribune from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved