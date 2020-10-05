Jackie Skaar
Story City - Jacqueline Sue Skaar, 66, of Story City died Sunday October 4th at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa, surrounded by family.
Jackie was born to Elmer and Ruth (Richards) Greenlee in 1954 in East St. Louis, Illinois. She grew up in Belleville, Illinois, graduating from Belleville East High School in 197, and from Belleville Area College in 1974 with a degree in Nursing. Jackie met Ole Skaar, Jr while Ole was stationed at Scott AFB, and they were married on May 31, 1974. To this union were born Jennifer Ruth, Kathryn Sue and Lars Peter. Jackie and Ole raised their family in Story City, Iowa. She worked for 35 years as an RN at Mary Greeley Medical Center, 32 years in the operating room, and retired in 2010 as the Clinical OR Supervisor. Jackie enjoyed traveling with Ole, taking cruises, and quilting, but her true love was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Left to survive Jackie is her husband of 46 years, Ole Skaar Jr. of Story City; daughters, Jennifer (Robert) Hammen of Gardena, California, Kathryn (Harold) Perkins of Chandler, Arizona, and son Lars (Veronica) Skaar of Story City, Iowa; five grandchildren – Brenden, Carter and Darius Perkins, and Kaia and Leif Skaar; one sister, Janet Oeltjen, and three brothers; Kenneth, Jerald and Gary.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Ruth Greenlee, her brother, James Greenlee, and nephew Gabriel Greenlee.
Blessed be her memory.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made in Jackie's name to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Story City, or the National Cancer Institute Gift Fund at https://www.cancer.gov/about-nci/overview/cintributing
.
Soderstrum Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.