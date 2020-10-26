James Dale Turner
Ames - James Dale Turner, age 79, of rural Ames, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.
Friends may call from 3:00 until 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall in Boone. The family will be present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Gilbert Cemetery. Burial will follow in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Born on March 31, 1941 in Story City, James was the son of James H. and Edna (Knight) Turner. James graduated from Gilbert High School in 1959. Following high school, James was a cook in the National Guard. He was united in marriage to Beverly "Bev" Beckett on July 11, 1965 in Boone.
James lived in Harrison Township his entire life, living within a four-mile radius of where he was born. Farming was very important to James. He worked tirelessly everyday and took great pride in his farm. James was proud of his granddaughters and started them in farming with their first bottle calves.
He was a member of Farm Bureau and a former member of Mackey Methodist Church.
James is survived by a daughter, Julie (Jeremy) Rydl of rural Boone; his granddaughters, Jordan and Jaden Rydl; a son-in-law, John Michell of Ames; and a sister, Mary Jacobson of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bev in 2013; a daughter, Kimberly Michell in 2016; an infant child; a brother, Robert Turner; and sisters: Lois Heins and Wilma Miskell.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel and online condolences may be left for the family at www.schroedermemorialchapel.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.