James Redmond

Maple Grove, MN - James Ronald Redmond of Maple Grove, MN, passed away on May 11th, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on July 14th, 1928. In 1949, Jim met and married Eleanor 'Norie' Hausfeld, also of Cincinnati, and the couple moved to California where Jim obtained his PhD in Zoology from the University of California, Los Angeles in 1954.

After serving two years in the Army, Jim secured his first teaching position at the University of Florida. He left Gainesville in 1962 for a faculty position in the Zoology Department at Iowa State University in Ames, where he stayed until his retirement in 1993. Jim served as acting department head for one year but when asked to take it on permanently, he declined because he didn't want to give up teaching.

While at ISU, his research on marine invertebrates took him all over the world, including Antarctica, Bermuda, the Philippines, and Europe. A few of his academic highlights include being elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1983, chosen as an ISU Outstanding Teacher in 1990, and becoming Professor Emeritus of Zoology in 1993. During his career he published numerous scientific papers, including one that appeared in Who's Who in America.

Once retired, Jim had more time to pursue his two passions—travel and photography. He and Norie visited many of the U.S. National Parks, the South Pacific, Africa, and the Galapagos Islands. He loved taking pictures during their travels, as well as photographing family, friends, and cats. Jim especially enjoyed sharing his photos with others and talking about their many adventures.

Jim was a very kind and thoughtful person, with a wonderful sense of humor. He was highly regarded in the science community and loved by his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Jim was preceded in death by his wife and survived by his children Cleve (Lisa) and Jill (Greg), his grandchildren Luke and Leah, his sister Joyce, and numerous nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store