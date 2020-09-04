1/1
James Redmond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Redmond
Maple Grove, MN - James Ronald Redmond of Maple Grove, MN, passed away on May 11th, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on July 14th, 1928. In 1949, Jim met and married Eleanor 'Norie' Hausfeld, also of Cincinnati, and the couple moved to California where Jim obtained his PhD in Zoology from the University of California, Los Angeles in 1954.
After serving two years in the Army, Jim secured his first teaching position at the University of Florida. He left Gainesville in 1962 for a faculty position in the Zoology Department at Iowa State University in Ames, where he stayed until his retirement in 1993. Jim served as acting department head for one year but when asked to take it on permanently, he declined because he didn't want to give up teaching.
While at ISU, his research on marine invertebrates took him all over the world, including Antarctica, Bermuda, the Philippines, and Europe. A few of his academic highlights include being elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 1983, chosen as an ISU Outstanding Teacher in 1990, and becoming Professor Emeritus of Zoology in 1993. During his career he published numerous scientific papers, including one that appeared in Who's Who in America.
Once retired, Jim had more time to pursue his two passions—travel and photography. He and Norie visited many of the U.S. National Parks, the South Pacific, Africa, and the Galapagos Islands. He loved taking pictures during their travels, as well as photographing family, friends, and cats. Jim especially enjoyed sharing his photos with others and talking about their many adventures.
Jim was a very kind and thoughtful person, with a wonderful sense of humor. He was highly regarded in the science community and loved by his family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Jim was preceded in death by his wife and survived by his children Cleve (Lisa) and Jill (Greg), his grandchildren Luke and Leah, his sister Joyce, and numerous nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ames Tribune from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved