James William Dresser
1940 - 2020
Ames - James William Dresser, 80, of Ames, Iowa, passed away at Rolling Green Village in Nevada, Iowa on Friday, September 25, 2020. A gathering of friends and family for burial and a graveside service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on October 2, 2020, in the Graceland Section of the Ames Municipal Cemetery, 310 E. 9th Street, Ames, Iowa. Face masks, social distancing and lawn chairs are encouraged if attending.
Jim was born in Keokuk, Iowa on July 25, 1940 to Lloyd and Lorraine (Foley) Dresser. He was a graduate of Ames High School and Iowa State University. Jim was awarded varsity letters in four sports while in high school and varsity track at Iowa State. He was honored by being elected into Ames High's Athletic Hall of Fame. Jim was an educator for 45 plus years and coached many different sports.
Left to cherish Jim's memory are his sister-in-law, Carol Dresser; brother-in-law, Larry Taylor; nephew, Nate (Kerri) Taylor; nieces, Stacie (Shawn) Lawler and Megan (Mike) Colvin.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Taylor and brother, David Dresser.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the James W Dresser Scholarships at: Oglala Lakota College, PO Box 537 Piya Wiconi Road, Kyle, SD 57752 or Sinte Gleske Univesity Foundation, P.O. Box 105, Mission, SD 57555
Online condolences may be directed to www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com

Published in Ames Tribune from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
